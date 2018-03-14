The People vs. James Worley: Crime scene investigators take the stand

Crime scene investigators continue to take the witness stand in the trial of The People vs. James Worley.

Agents from the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation, who gathered evidence and tested DNA in this case, walked the jury through that process and explained what they took from James Worley's property.

Testimony and evidence centered around what was found in the north barn, one of two barns on Worley's property. Investigators found a green bin and shared with the jury what was inside.

There were several bondage items like whips and ball gags, along with lingerie.

But there were some items that state made sure the investigator took more time with. These were the items Sierah Joughin was found wearing or that were on her body when she was found, including white tube socks, a white lacy tube top and an adult diaper.

Other items like rope, duct tape and zip ties Sierah was either tied up with or were collected from other places on Worley's property were also talked about.

Throughout the testimony, Sierah's mother and other family members sit in the front row at the trial, with others scattered throughout the courtroom.

Some were seen getting emotional, while many wore purple in support of Sierah, as we're told it was her favorite color.

