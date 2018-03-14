Police: Woman arrested on suspicion of murder in deadly stabbing

One woman has been arrested in connection with a deadly stabbing in Lima early Wednesday morning.

The stabbing occurred at 605 Fairview around 12:30 a.m.

The Lima Police Department said they found 65-year-old Eddie McClellan stabbed multiple times, including once in the chest.

Emergency medical personnel began performing life-saving measures on McClellan, who was transported to the hospital. Police say McClellan later died at the hospital about an hour later.

McClellan's body was taken to the Lucas County Coroner's Office for an autopsy.

Police later arrested 39-year-old Marchion Williams, who was found at a residence around 5:45 a.m. Police say Williams was taken into custody on suspicion of murder.

Anyone with information should call Crime Stoppers at 419-229-STOP.

