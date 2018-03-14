Clean out your closets for Elder Beerman's annual Goodwill sale

A lot of us have more clothes than we know what to do with, and spring cleaning time is upon us.

Get motivated to clean out your closet and save on spring fashions while helping out a great cause with the Elder-Beerman Goodwill sale.

All you have to do is drop off your donation of clothing, shoes, accessories and household goods Elder-Beerman locations. These donations help to transform the lives of the people in our local community.

But you benefit from making a donation as well. In exchange for your donation, you receive three coupons for each item donated for up to 30-percent on apparel and 15-percent on cosmetics and fragrances to use in-store and online.

Coupons can be used during the eleven-day Goodwill sale.

Customers can also make a $1 donation in-store or online to receive additional Goodwill Sale event coupons. All monetary donations support Goodwill's employment placement and job training programs.

Donations are being accepted from now through March 24. The sale kicks off March 14 with the Stuff the Truck event at Elder-Beerman's Westgate Village from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Below are some donation items that Goodwill recommends:

Men’s and Ladies’ shirts & blouses

• Skirts

• Dresses

• Men’s and Ladies’ denim

• Men’s and Ladies’ business suits

• Men’s, Ladies’ and Children’s outerwear

• Shoes (athletic, dress, and casual)

• Jewelry

• Accessories, belts, scarves

• Soft home goods such as blankets and bedspreads

• Luggage

