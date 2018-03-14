VIDEO: BGSU investigating spring break fight involving football players

Bowling Green State University is investigating a fight that happened over spring break involving members of the football program.

The university says some of the Falcon football players were involved in an incident on the beach in Miami over the school's spring break last week.

The altercation was caught on camera:

Multiple BGSU Football players were caught on camera in a fight on the beach in Miami. I talked to Mike Jinks. He says they're aware of the situation and they're handling it internally. There were no charges filed. Jinks said "I'm very disappointed and we are investigating." pic.twitter.com/ptlGZli3Ch — Jordan Strack (@JordanStrack) March 13, 2018

Coach Mike Jinks said he's "very disappointed" and that the investigation is being handled internally.

BGSU released this statement regarding the investigation:

Bowling Green State University is aware of a spring break incident involving members of our football program. The University is investigating. We hold all of our students to high standards on or off campus. Any BGSU student found to have violated the student code of conduct will be held accountable. The student athletes may also face discipline from the football program.

No charges were filed.

