Fire destroys building in east Toledo

A building in east Toledo is now destroyed after a fire Tuesday night.

The fire occurred on the 1300 block of Nevada near Plymouth around 11:30 p.m.

Crews were fighting huge flames coming from the building, which is vacant.

Neighbors say the building used to be the neighborhood candy store.

The building has been abandoned since the store was closed sometime last year.

No one was injured.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2018 WTOL. All rights reserved.