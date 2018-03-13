City council passes gun control resolution

Toledo City Council responded to a hot button issue at Tuesday night’s meeting. Members passed a resolution urging the Ohio General Assembly for stricter gun laws.

The resolution sponsored by Councilman Nick Komives is a push for lawmakers in Columbus.

"It's very clear, people are tired of what is happening, and it's time to see some action,” said Democrat Komives.

The legislation states “More Americans have been killed with guns in the U.S. than have died in all our wars combined.”

After it passed, some council members thanked Komives.

"I think the time has come. We've had enough talk, enough thought, enough prayers and I think action needs to be taken,” said Democratic Councilman Chris Delaney.

Councilman Gary Johnson said not all guns are bad, and majority do use them in a lawful way. However, he still felt like a yes vote was needed.

"I do think that laws need to be changed and they need to be looked at because we've got some very unstable people getting their hands on guns too easily,” said Johnson.

The only no vote came from Republican councilman Tom Waniewski. He said the topic is complicated and emotional, and doesn’t think a resolution isn’t going to solve anything.

Waniewski believes council should focus on paving roads, and basic services, not “muddy the waters”.

Some at the council meeting don’t agree.

"I'm just personally very happy that I was able to see that our government officials are taking a big step in the right direction,” said Kaitlynn Stumm, a student at Notre Dame Academy.

Students from Notre Dame Academy were in the audience Tuesday. Stumm, a senior said this topic is extremely important to her. She said it relates directly to school safety.

"I don't think people under 18 should be able to get guns, I don't think people who have certain mental illnesses and a criminal history should be able to purchase guns because you don't know what they're going to do with them,” said Stumm.

Members of the Moms demand action group were also sitting in.

The Toledo group started in the fall after the Las Vegas massacre, and after the shooting in Parkland, Florida, the leader, Rachel Gagnon says interest really picked up.

"I think it's mothers, I think it's fathers, I think anybody who sees a 5 year old and heard what happened to them at Sandy Hook and then at Parkland. It's not just moms, it's everybody,” said Gagnon.

Gagnon said she encourages anyone who feels strongly about this to keep pushing for change.

