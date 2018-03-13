City council passes gun control resolution

Five Cleveland police officers have been reprimanded in two separate cases.More >>
Five Cleveland police officers have been reprimanded in two separate cases.More >>
There are passing chances for afternoon light rain/snow showers Monday and Tuesday. No accumulation is expected.More >>
There are passing chances for afternoon light rain/snow showers Monday and Tuesday. No accumulation is expected.More >>
The Ohio Supreme Court has set a date to hear arguments in another city's dispute with the state over traffic cameras.More >>
The Ohio Supreme Court has set a date to hear arguments in another city's dispute with the state over traffic cameras.More >>
The Ohio Supreme Court will hear a convicted murderer's challenge of what he considers to be excessive court costs.More >>
The Ohio Supreme Court will hear a convicted murderer's challenge of what he considers to be excessive court costs.More >>
Ohio lawmakers are considering a $115 million plan to help counties buy new voting machines.More >>
Ohio lawmakers are considering a $115 million plan to help counties buy new voting machines.More >>
The gingerbread house at The Ritz-Carlton, Dove Mountain in Arizona is in a category all by itself- life-size.More >>
The Columbus jury has reached a verdict in the Brian Golsby murder trial according to WBNS.More >>
The Columbus jury has reached a verdict in the Brian Golsby murder trial according to WBNS.More >>
Toledo City Council responded to a hot button issue at Tuesday night’s meeting. Members passed a resolution urging the Ohio General Assembly for stricter gun laws.More >>
Toledo City Council responded to a hot button issue at Tuesday night’s meeting. Members passed a resolution urging the Ohio General Assembly for stricter gun laws.More >>
Hundreds of local city and business leaders gathered as Findlay was awarded it's 4th consecutive top micropolitan ranking for economic development in the nation.More >>
Hundreds of local city and business leaders gathered as Findlay was awarded it's 4th consecutive top micropolitan ranking for economic development in the nation.More >>
The State is making their way through the nearly four dozen witnesses they plan to call to the stand along with the nearly 400 pieces of evidence.More >>
The State is making their way through the nearly four dozen witnesses they plan to call to the stand along with the nearly 400 pieces of evidence.More >>
Mercy Health St Vincent Medical Center is getting a close up look at how 3D printing can help better patient care.More >>
Mercy Health St Vincent Medical Center is getting a close up look at how 3D printing can help better patient care.More >>