New Development unveiled as Findlay accepts Top Micropolitan for Economic Growth rank

The city of Findlay celebrated the city's economic development growth Tuesday night, while also announcing even more projects coming up.

Hundreds of local city and business leaders gathered as Findlay was awarded it's 4th consecutive top micropolitan ranking for economic development in the nation. The ranking is issued by Site Selection magazine, and it is the first time a single city has hit four top spots in a row.

Along with success in attracting new businesses, Site Selection said Findlay excels at helping establish businesses grow as well.

"Findlay is very good at business retention. And they understand that it is important to keep the companies that are here happy, and to be responsive to their needs," said Site Selection Senior Editor, Gary Daughters.

Like Marathon Petroleum, who recently finished a multi-million dollar expansion of their Findlay headquarters to accommodate hundreds of additional jobs.

"We found that the type of workforce that we can attract to this location is the kind that has the values that we value strongly, or the principles that we value strongly," said Marathon Petroleum president Don Templin.

And to cap off the night, director of Economic Development Tim Mayle surprised the crowd with a new development announcement.

Blanchard Valley Health System has purchased 20 acres on County Road 99 alongside I-75 to become a mix-use development.

After studying the service needs of the community, Blanchard Valley will establish a new facility, and partner with other businesses.

"Healthcare, fitness, wellness; all of those things are starting to meld together and we're really looking for an opportunity to bring all of those things together." said Chris Keller, V.P. of Clinical Services at Blanchard Valley Health System.

