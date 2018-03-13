Jury finds Brian Golsby guilty murder, rape and kidnapping of Reagan Tokes

The Columbus jury has reached a verdict in the Brian Golsby murder trial according to WBNS.

Golsby was found guilty in the murder, rape and kidnapping of Anthony Wayne graduate and OSU student Reagan Tokes.

Golsby may now face the death penalty.

The Court has planned on a week for mitigation which will begin on Friday when jurors return.

