Visitors received Naloxone training at the Main Library downtown

Lucas County health providers are working towards raising awareness about the opioid epidemic and the impact it has on the community.

Many people showed up to the Main Library in downtown Toledo on Tuesday for a presentation titled "Fighting Heroin, the Heroin Opiate Epidemic."

The presentation taught those in attendance how to access treatment and how to help prevent drug overdoses.

"In Lucas county in 2016 our Lucas county coroner reported that there were 151 overdose deaths that were directly related to the opiates," said Kathy Schnapp with Harbor Behavioral Health.

After the presentation, the Toledo Lucas County Health Department held a brief session on Naloxone training. Naloxone reverses the effects of opioid overdoses.

