TPS students tried new lunch items

Students at Arlington Elementary were able to taste test new foods Tuesday morning that will be on their lunch menu next year.

The district is working towards putting the finishing touches on the items they plan to offer that will provide students with healthy and filling options during their school day.

"We have to be cautious on the saturated fats, on the trans fat and also the less sodium. By tasting those products we know the children or students will like the product or not," said Reynald Debroas, the Food and Service Director with TPS.

Meals like Penne Alfredo, Spicy Korean Chicken and Cheeseburger were among of the choices of foods that the students tried.

