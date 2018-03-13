Old South End to receive donation from Fifth Third Bank

About 80 houses in the Old South End of Toledo are getting a makeover thanks in part to a grant and the hard work of the Historic South Initiative.

Over the next two years the homes will get updates like roof replacements, siding, new paint and even foundation work.

The money to do this is coming from a matching grant of $50,000 from Fifth Third Bank and two year $300,000 state funding for the neighborhood.

"The reaction that we've got is that those homeowners are ecstatic that somebody is willing to come into their neighborhood and do a project of this nature," Chris Amato of the Historic South Initiative said. "This neighborhood has a long tradition, but for a long time it's been overlooked and so we want to bring back that hope and revitalization for the neighborhood."

The grant from Fifth Third is part of the Fifth Third Foundation's Strengthening Our Communities fund.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2018 WTOL. All rights reserved.