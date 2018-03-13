Huron Street closes this week for Blarney's St. Patrick's Day Ev - Toledo News Now, News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Huron Street closes this week for Blarney's St. Patrick's Day Event

(Source: WTOL) (Source: WTOL)
(Source: Downtown Toledo - Website) (Source: Downtown Toledo - Website)
TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

The Commissioner of Transportation announced the temporary closure of Huron Street for the St. Patrick's Day Event at The Blarney Irish Pub.

From Wednesday to Sunday, Huron Street between Monroe Street and Washington Street will be temporarily closed.

No detour route will be established.

