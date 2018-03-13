Money Talks News: Home buying: How to find the best neighborhood

Choosing a home for many people starts with price and features, but another major factor is location.

Until the housing bubble started bursting back in 2007, there had never been a nationwide crash in house prices. Buying a house in most markets was simpler because most went up in value over time.

But today, more than ever, buyers need to heed the old expression: Location, location, location. So how do you know you are buying in the right neighborhood? There are some simple tips that are going to help.

First, know what you want. If you are raising a family, check schools online. If you want hip and urban, there are online services like neighborhood scout to help you find what you want.

One simple tip that a neighborhood is on the upswing, look for trendy retailers, like Starbucks or upscale, locally-owned businesses.

Another good sign is if people are fixing up their properties, and if there is a lot of turnover. In other words, houses are not sitting for sale on the market for very long.

Whatever neighborhood you consider, visit at different times. Weekdays, weekends, night, day. And talk to people other than your realtor. Ask residents what they like and dislike. Talk to business owners.

And do not ever forget the main thing that makes housing prices go up: The population is increasing and so are jobs.

There is a reason for the expression,"location, location, location." Pick the right neighborhood, and you will be happy when it comes time to sell.

