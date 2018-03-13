TPD looking for man who robbed central Toledo Sunoco gas station

Toledo police are looking for a man they say busted into a Sunoco gas station at Monroe Street and Detroit Avenue last week.

Police say he jumped the counter, grabbed some money and tried to run off.

Someone attempted to chase him, but he got away.

TPD posted the following picture on their Facebook page.

If you recognize the man in the photo, you are asked to call Crime Stopper at 419-255-1111.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2018 WTOL. All rights reserved.