Deadly crash Tuesday morning in Lenawee County

The Lenawee County Sheriff’s Department says a woman died in a crash on U.S. 223 Monday morning.

It happened just before 8:30 a.m. on U.S. 223 between County Line and Horton Roads.

Lenawee County Under Sheriff Troy Beiver says his office is still trying to reach family members of the woman.

He says it appears the woman lost control of her car and it rolled over into a drainage ditch along U.S. 223.

U.S. 223 and State Route 23 were closed for a short amount of time.

Investigators do not know if the woman drowned in the water filled ditch or it she died of injuries in the crash.

