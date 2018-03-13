Trial set for accused murderer - Toledo News Now, News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Trial set for accused murderer

Robert Mathis (Source: Lucas County Jail) Robert Mathis (Source: Lucas County Jail)
TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

A trial date has been set for a Toledo man accused of murder.

Police say Robert Mathis killed Jennifer Molnar in 2011. 

Police found Molnar's body in a home on Kendron Street on the east side of Toledo. 

Autopsy reports show the cause of her death was blunt force trauma.

Follow WTOL:  

Download our app here

Copyright 2018 WTOL. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly