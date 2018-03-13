Nursing Job Fair held as jobs are in high demand

If you like caring for people and have an interest in medicine, there are jobs for you and lots of them.

Nurses are in high demand right now in the United States.

The American Nurses Association says the shortage is being caused by fewer nurses entering the workforce, aging population and more people becoming eligible for healthcare.

If you're looking for a career in nursing, check out the Nursing Job Fair at the Radisson Hotel at UTMC on March 15.

The job fair runs from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

