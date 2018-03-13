Early-morning semi fire shut down I-75

A semi fire shut down part of southbound I-75 in Michigan early Tuesday morning.

The fire occurred on southbound I-75 near Luna Pier in Monroe County.

Crews say the cab of the semi was fully engulfed in flames when they arrived to the scene.

Firefighters worked quickly to douse the flames before the fire could spread to the tanker. The semi was hauling oil.

The driver of the semi said he pulled over when he saw smoke, and the cab was in flames within minutes.

The driver was able to escape the truck uninjured.

Both lanes of I-75 were shut down while crews worked to put out the fire.

