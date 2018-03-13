Early-morning semi fire shut down I-75

There are passing chances for afternoon light rain/snow showers Monday and Tuesday. No accumulation is expected.More >>
The Ohio Supreme Court has set a date to hear arguments in another city's dispute with the state over traffic cameras.More >>
The Ohio Supreme Court will hear a convicted murderer's challenge of what he considers to be excessive court costs.More >>
Ohio lawmakers are considering a $115 million plan to help counties buy new voting machines.More >>
The state says emergency relief assistance may be available to low-income residents affected by flooding that began last month in parts of Michigan's Lower Peninsula.More >>
The gingerbread house at The Ritz-Carlton, Dove Mountain in Arizona is in a category all by itself- life-size.More >>
According to the dispatch, a woman was killed in a crash on U.S. 223 near Memorial Highway near the Lenawee/Monroe County line.More >>
ProMedica and LISC will be going beyond the hospital room and into the communities to help improve the overall quality of life for those who live within Toledo and the surrounding region for the next 10 years.More >>
Toledo police are looking for a man they say busted into a Sunoco gas station at Monroe Street and Detroit Avenue last week.More >>
A trial date has been set for a Toledo man accused of murder.More >>
The American Nurses Association says the current shortage is being caused by fewer nurses entering the workforce, aging population and more people becoming eligible for healthcare.More >>
