Mud Hens opening day is only a month away

Downtown Toledo is one month away from celebrating opening day for the Toledo Mud Hens.

The Mud Hens will on the Pawtucket Red Sox at Fifth Third Field on Thursday, April 12.

But in the meantime, things have been quiet at the swamp shop as Mud Hens staff members are working on building inventory for summer 2018. More than half a million fans are anticipated to come to downtown Toledo to watch the team play this summer.

It has been 17 years since the Mud Hens moved from the Rec Center to Fifth Third Field in April 2002 to play.

And Spring is definitely in the air as the grass is beginning to green up around the ballpark.

The last time Toledo won the championship was 12 years ago in 2006.

"Jake and the grounds crew working on the field already, how exciting is that? You see the grass being cut, okay it might be in between snowfalls, but you know when the grass is being cut that were getting close to baseball being played here," said Rob Wiercinski, with the Mud Hens staff.

The Mud Hens are a Triple-A affiliate of the Detroit Tigers. Their opening day is just around the corner too. They'll play the Pittsburgh Pirates on Thursday, March 30.

