Prosecution rests case in Brian Golsby murder trial

WBNS reported that the prosecution rested its case in the Brian Golsby murder trial.

Golsby is accused of killing Anthony Wayne graduate and OSU student Reagan Tokes, last year.

The defense declined to present any witnesses in this phase of the case but indicated it would have witnesses during mitigation, when the defense can argue against the death penalty.

The judge scheduled closing arguments for Tuesday which will be followed by jury deliberations.

