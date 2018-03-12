Lucas Co. Healthy Department works to reduce overdoses

The Lucas County Health Department is taking steps to reduce overdoses in the Toledo area.

Over the next month there will be town hall meetings in various areas in Toledo. The meetings will discuss how to help those suffering from addiction.

It will also talk about how to get access to Narcan training. The trainings are free and lasts about 45 minutes.

The opiate coordinator for the Lucas County Health Department said Toledo is a key area in helping reduce overdoses in Ohio.

"Ohio is number one for overdose deaths and Lucas County's numbers continue to grow and in addition to the fact that it's easy to access in Toledo, people come in from 4-75 to get here," explained Opiate Coordinator, Kimberly Tolls.

The first meeting is at noon on Tuesday at the Toledo Main Library.

