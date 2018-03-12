First day of testimony begins in The People vs. James Worley

A jury has been selected in the trial of James Worley.

Opening statements were delivered Monday morning and the state has begun to call their witnesses.

The courtroom was scattered with several members of Sierah Joughin's family. Not only did they have to hear the details on how the state believes Sierah was kidnapped, held and murdered by the defendant, they also watched as Sierah's boyfriend testified about his last moments with Sierah.

As soon as the jury was seated, the state explained the evidence they plan to present that proves James Worley's guilt. This evidence includes lingerie, a bike helmet and a ball gag they say contains Sierah's DNA.

The prosecutor also used maps and explained the scene where they believe Worley kidnapped Sierah, the barn they say he then took her to and the place police say Worley buried her body.

The jury then heard from Sierah's boyfriend Josh Kolasinski, the last person to see Sierah alive.

He explained how Sierah rode her bike to his house on July 19, 2016. When she was ready to go home, Kolasinski said he got on his motorcycle to accompany her back home but parted ways just a couple of miles from Sierah's home.

"She said she didn't need me by her side and that she was fine. We were at a corner, I gave her a kiss and said goodbye," Kolasinski said.

Sierah's mother will also take the stand on Monday.

