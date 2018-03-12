VIDEO: TPD asking for help identifying man they say is involved - Toledo News Now, News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

VIDEO: TPD asking for help identifying man they say is involved in theft

(Source: TPD) (Source: TPD)
TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

Toledo police are trying to identify a man who they say is involved in a theft in north Toledo.

Police say the male is involved in a theft at the Battery Wholesale on Alexis on March 5. 

Anyone with information should call Crime Stopper at 419-255-1111.

Follow WTOL:  

Download our app here

Copyright 2018 WTOL. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly