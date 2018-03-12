Tickets on sale now for 'WICKED' at Stranahan Theater

WICKED is Toledo's most popular musical, and you can have the chance to see it!

The musical is returning to the Stranahan Theater from June 6 to June 17.

WICKED tells the untold story of the Wicked Witch of the West and Glinda the Good, long before Dorothy visits the land of Oz.

The musical has received more than 100 international awards, including the Grammy Award and three Tony Awards.

Tickets are available online at Broadway in Toledo, the Stranahan Theater or Theater League.

You can also get your tickets at the Stranahan Theater box office at 4645 Heatherdowns Boulevard, or by calling 419-381-8851. Groups of ten and over should call 1-866-314-7687 to get their tickets.

These are the official ticket sources to WICKED. Any other ticket source may charge you inflated prices, and your tickets will not be guaranteed.

Below is the performance schedule for WICKED at the Stranahan:

Wednesday, June 6 - 7:30 p.m.

7:30 p.m. Thursday, June 7 - 2:00 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

2:00 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Friday, June 8 - 8:00 p.m.

8:00 p.m. Saturday, June 9 - 2:00 p.m. and 8:00 p.m.

2:00 p.m. and 8:00 p.m. Sunday, June 10 - 2:00 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

2:00 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 12 - 7:30 p.m.

7:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 13 - 7:30 p.m.

7:30 p.m. Thursday, June 14 - 7:30 p.m.

7:30 p.m. Friday, June 15 - 8:00 p.m.

8:00 p.m. Saturday, June 16 - 2:00 p.m. and 8:00 p.m.

2:00 p.m. and 8:00 p.m. Sunday, June 17 - 2:00 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

For more information about WICKED, visit the musical's website.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2018 WTOL. All rights reserved.