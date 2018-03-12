Fire at B&G Towing closed Findlay street Monday morning

Crews are on the scene of a fire at a business in Findlay Monday morning.

The fire occurred on 316 East Sandusky Street, which is B&G Towing.

Reports came in of smoke coming from the building.

Crews salted the East Sandusky Street as a precaution, as the water used to fight the fire left the road very slick.

The Findlay Fire Department and the Findlay Police Department are on the scene.

Police say East Sandusky Street was closed between South Blanchard Street and East Street until the scene was cleared.

