Man dies in one-car crash in Wood Co.

A single-vehicle crash in Wood County left one person dead Sunday night.

The crash occurred on Bays Road near Solether Road in Portage Township around 9:25 p.m. 

Police say 34-year-old Nathan Lee of Portage was driving a Honda Accord when the vehicle left the roadway and overturned several times in a field. 

Police say Lee was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the vehicle. 

Police say Lee was taken by air ambulance to Toledo Hospital where he later died. 

The crash is under investigation. 

