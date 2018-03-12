Man dies in one-car crash in Wood Co.

A single-vehicle crash in Wood County left one person dead Sunday night.

The crash occurred on Bays Road near Solether Road in Portage Township around 9:25 p.m.

Police say 34-year-old Nathan Lee of Portage was driving a Honda Accord when the vehicle left the roadway and overturned several times in a field.

Police say Lee was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the vehicle.

Police say Lee was taken by air ambulance to Toledo Hospital where he later died.

The crash is under investigation.

