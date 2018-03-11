Women learn self-defense techniques at Reagan Tokes memorial event

Reagan Tokes was found murdered in Columbus in February 2017 (Source: WTOL)

An event at the Martial Arts Center at Fallen Timbers called ‘Actions Conquer Tragedy" was teaching women that if they feel empowered they can defend themselves.

By doing so they can walk with confidence and pride.

The event was happening all weekend and was part of the Inaugural Rally for Reagan Fundraiser. All the proceeds from the event benefited the Reagan Delaney Tokes Memorial Foundation

“I wasn’t expecting too much. I feel I got a lot more out of it than I was expecting," said Juney Wilson.

Samantha Wilson agreed.

“I learned things I never thought of before," said Samantha.

Reagan Tokes was a Anthony Wayne High School graduate murdered last year on her way home from work in Columbus.

Her alleged killer is now on trial.

One hundred women gathered at the center to learn how to protect themselves and avoid Reagan’s fate.

“She was an incredible kid, loving, giving spirited person. She touched a lot of lives and she’s going to continue to impact lives in the future," said Reagan’s mom Lisa.

Two techniques were taught: how to avoid being a target and where to strike.

Most important: be aware of your surroundings.

“You need to know where you’re at going from point A to point B. Leave electronics off to the side so you can be focused on what you’re doing and aware of what’s going on around you," said instructor Shelly Blanco.

Money raised at the class will go into four college scholarship funds set up in Reagan’s name.

It will become an annual event.

“The fact that she wasn’t able to get away but now she’s able to host these events to help someone else in an emergency situation. She’s doing something good,” said Reagan’s sister Makenzie.

A website has been set up where donations to the scholarship fund can be made.

