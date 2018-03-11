Fire crews called to Bancroft St. neighborhood for third week in a row

Toledo Fire Department crews were called to the same row of houses on E. Bancroft for a third weekend in a row early on Sunday morning.

Fire crews on scene say they put out a small exterior fire at the now abandoned house in the 1200 block of E. Bancroft St. that was the scene of a fire last Saturday.

The neighborhood is near Mulberry Park in north Toledo.

Crews didn't give much detail as to how the fire on Sunday morning started.

The Toledo Fire Department says they need more neighbors to speak up with any information they may have.

"Make sure that if you see something say something. Don't hesitate to call. If you think there is something out of normal in your neighborhood let somebody know so we can investigate that along with Toledo Police,” said Pvt. Sterling Rahe, with TFD.

Rahe says the fire department takes arson fire very seriously and will exhaust all investigative resources to determine if these are arson fires and find the suspects who may be sparking them.

