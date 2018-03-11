Fire crews called to Bancroft St. neighborhood for third week in a row

There are passing chances for afternoon light rain/snow showers Monday and Tuesday. No accumulation is expected.More >>
The Ohio Supreme Court has set a date to hear arguments in another city's dispute with the state over traffic cameras.More >>
The Ohio Supreme Court will hear a convicted murderer's challenge of what he considers to be excessive court costs.More >>
Ohio lawmakers are considering a $115 million plan to help counties buy new voting machines.More >>
The state says emergency relief assistance may be available to low-income residents affected by flooding that began last month in parts of Michigan's Lower Peninsula.More >>
The gingerbread house at The Ritz-Carlton, Dove Mountain in Arizona is in a category all by itself- life-size.More >>
It was an event at the Martial Arts Center Sunday at Fallen Timbers called ‘Actions Conquer Tragedy.’ Area women were taught if they feel empowered they can defend themselves. By doing so they can walk with confidence and pride.More >>
Fire crews on scene say they put out a small exterior fire at the abandoned house in the 1200 block of E. Bancroft St. The neighborhood is near Mulberry Park in north Toledo.More >>
