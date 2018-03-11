Person stabbed in north Toledo on Sunday afternoon - Toledo News Now, News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Person stabbed in north Toledo on Sunday afternoon

(Source: WTOL) (Source: WTOL)
TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

A person was stabbed in north Toledo on Sunday afternoon.

The incident happened around 4 p.m. on New York Avenue near N. Ontario.

According to police, a man and a woman were involved but they are not saying who stabbed who.

The victim suffered from non-life threatening injuries.

Neighbors say the man and woman moved into the neighborhood a few weeks ago and had heretofore been quiet. 

