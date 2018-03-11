Leading Edge with Jerry Anderson: March 8, 2018

The state says emergency relief assistance may be available to low-income residents affected by flooding that began last month in parts of Michigan's Lower Peninsula.More >>
The state says emergency relief assistance may be available to low-income residents affected by flooding that began last month in parts of Michigan's Lower Peninsula.More >>
The debate, to be held at Bowsher High School, will take place on Wednesday, March 7.More >>
The debate, to be held at Bowsher High School, will take place on Wednesday, March 7.More >>
Governor Kasich is term limited and mentioned that he will discuss the values that have guided his team for the past eight years and can going forward.More >>
Governor Kasich is term limited and mentioned that he will discuss the values that have guided his team for the past eight years and can going forward.More >>
The gingerbread house at The Ritz-Carlton, Dove Mountain in Arizona is in a category all by itself- life-size.More >>
The accident happened at the corner of Shoreland and Summit St. Both drivers had to be taken to the hospital where the woman was pronounced dead.More >>
The accident happened at the corner of Shoreland and Summit St. Both drivers had to be taken to the hospital where the woman was pronounced dead.More >>
The Northwestern Ohio Volunteer Fireman’s Association Fire School attracts close to 500 first responders.More >>
The Northwestern Ohio Volunteer Fireman’s Association Fire School attracts close to 500 first responders.More >>
The "lock in" is meant to show the students and staff at the school are "standing their ground" and "longing for a safer learning environment".More >>
The "lock in" is meant to show the students and staff at the school are "standing their ground" and "longing for a safer learning environment".More >>