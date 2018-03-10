Toledo woman dies after Point Place accident

A 78-year-old woman is dead after a car crash in Point Place just after noon on Saturday.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, Josephine Kneisley, 78, from Toledo was driving west on Shoreland Ave. when she failed to yield to a pickup truck being driven by Michael Bunker, 35, of Erie, MI who was driving north on Summit St.

Both drivers had to be taken to the hospital where Ms. Kneisley was later pronounced dead.

Mr. Bunker suffered non-life threatening injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2018 WTOL. All rights reserved.