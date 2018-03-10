In Case You Missed It: Saturday Morning WTOL Interviews - March 10, 2018

Here is a list of the interviews from Saturday, March 10, 2018 on WTOL11 Your Morning:
Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer Marty Sutter of Genoa Bank
Discussed "We Love Small Business" contest
Winner of contest is LBs Circuit Training.
Super Fitness Weight Loss Challenge
Kelly was live from Sky Zone Trampoline Park.
Lisa Sommers of the Toledo Area Humane Society
Registration is open for Bark in the Park.
Clint McCormick, race organizer for the Blarney Shuffle Race
Blarney Irish Pub hosting its annual 3 mile “shuffle" on March 16th.
Ed Beczyynski, owner of The Blarney discusses the Blarney St. Patrick’s Day Party
St. Patrick's Day party in downtown Toledo on the 17th.
Rain is back tomorrow. There is a chance of light rain by daybreak, then moderate rainfall through the day. Temperatures will be stuck in the low and middle 40s.More >>
An Ohio high school student says he tried to remain nonpolitical during school walkouts over gun violence and was suspended for a day because he stayed in a classroom instead of joining protests or the alternative,...More >>
Five Cleveland police officers have been reprimanded in two separate cases.More >>
In 2016 the state had the fewest prescription opioid overdose deaths since 2009. However, prescription opioids are still involved in a large number of overdose deaths every year.More >>
Stormy Daniels says she had an affair with the then-real estate magnate and reality television star in 2006 and 2007.More >>
The gingerbread house at The Ritz-Carlton, Dove Mountain in Arizona is in a category all by itself- life-size.More >>
The growing opioid problem is tearing apart families here in Northwest Ohio and Southeast Michigan, as it is also on the rise nationwide.More >>
After Patrick Hickey's resignation last Tuesday, Washington Local School Board is in search of a replacement.More >>
Though the weather hasn't quite cooperated, Hancock County has taken its first big step in implementing their flood control plan.More >>
Rain is back tomorrow. There is a chance of light rain by daybreak, then moderate rainfall through the day. Temperatures will be stuck in the low and middle 40s.More >>
A group of students at the University of Toledo is making sure families in the area have a hot meal on the table.More >>
