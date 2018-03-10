In Case You Missed It: Saturday Morning WTOL Interviews - March - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

In Case You Missed It: Saturday Morning WTOL Interviews - March 10, 2018

By Abigail Martinez, Digital Content Producer
Here is a list of the interviews from Saturday, March 10, 2018 on WTOL11 Your Morning:

Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer Marty Sutter of Genoa Bank

  • Discussed "We Love Small Business" contest

  • Winner of contest is LBs Circuit Training.

Super Fitness Weight Loss Challenge 

  • Kelly was live from Sky Zone Trampoline Park. 

Lisa Sommers of the Toledo Area Humane Society 

  • Registration is open for Bark in the Park.

Clint McCormick, race organizer for the Blarney Shuffle Race

  • Blarney Irish Pub hosting its annual 3 mile “shuffle" on March 16th.

Ed Beczyynski, owner of The Blarney discusses the Blarney St. Patrick’s Day Party 

  • St. Patrick's Day party in downtown Toledo on the 17th. 

