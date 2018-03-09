The live, legacy and life of Reagan Tokes celebrated in Maumee

Reagan Tokes' presence was felt Friday night at the Pinnacle in Maumee.

A screen flashed pictures of the murdered Anthony Wayne High School graduate on a night hundreds came to raise money for four scholarship funds set up in her memory.

“We had to find a way to do something positive from her tragedy to honor the life that was Reagan,” said her mom Lisa.

This event will be annual. The goal is to motivate other students like Reagan who wish to pursue their dream of a college education.

“She’s going to be remembered for being a kind, loving and God fearing little girl” said Reagan’s dad Toby.

The 300 people who came to the fundraiser, had been touched by Reagan in one way or another.

There was dinner, entertainment and a silent auction.

“The fact that so many people have come out to support us and people from all over the state of Ohio, it’s important to know we’re loved and supported for everything we’ve gone through,” adds Reagan’s sister Makenzie.

Two more fundraisers are being held this weekend.

Saturday there is a tennis tournament at Shadow Valley and on Sunday a self- defense class at the Martial Arts Center at Fallen Timbers.

Donations to the scholarship fund can be made here.

