Monroe County judge accused of hiring women for prostitution

A Monroe County district court judge has found himself on the other side of the law after he was charged for allegedly hiring and transporting women for sex.

According to WBJK, Monroe County 1st District Judge Jarod Calkins, 41, could face 20 years behind bars for four counts of hiring women for prostitution and one count of transporting a person for prostitution.

Michigan State Police began their investigation after receiving reports of prostitution at a Monroe Township hotel, according to the Michigan attorney general's office.

WBJK says that police discovered a man, matching Calkins' description, arranging to meet and sleep with four women in exchange for money.

According to WBJK, the felony complaint said Calkins discussed a "sugar daddy" relationship with the four women and that he wanted to engage in BDSM with them.

All four victims claimed that Calkins gave them money after they had violent sex with him.

"Public officials must be held to a higher standard, and I will continue to work with law enforcement to ensure that we hold accountable anyone who violates the public trust," said Michigan Attorney General Bill Schuette in a statement. "I applaud the work done by the Michigan State Police and my Public Integrity Unit who put a stop to activities that violate the public trust."

WBJK reports that Calkins was arraigned Friday and his bond was set at $25,000 personal recognizance.

