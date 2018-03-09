UT professor's brush with death inspires energy storage invention

The state says emergency relief assistance may be available to low-income residents affected by flooding that began last month in parts of Michigan's Lower Peninsula.More >>
The state says emergency relief assistance may be available to low-income residents affected by flooding that began last month in parts of Michigan's Lower Peninsula.More >>
There is a warm up coming next week. Think late in the week.More >>
There is a warm up coming next week. Think late in the week.More >>
The debate, to be held at Bowsher High School, will take place on Wednesday, March 7.More >>
The debate, to be held at Bowsher High School, will take place on Wednesday, March 7.More >>
Governor Kasich is term limited and mentioned that he will discuss the values that have guided his team for the past eight years and can going forward.More >>
Governor Kasich is term limited and mentioned that he will discuss the values that have guided his team for the past eight years and can going forward.More >>
The U.S. Embassy in Turkey will be closed on Monday due to an unspecified security threat.More >>
The U.S. Embassy in Turkey will be closed on Monday due to an unspecified security threat.More >>
The gingerbread house at The Ritz-Carlton, Dove Mountain in Arizona is in a category all by itself- life-size.More >>
A Knox Box is a fully sealed vault attached to a home or business with a key inside, that only fire crews can access. It helps crews get into the building without breaking doors down.More >>
A Knox Box is a fully sealed vault attached to a home or business with a key inside, that only fire crews can access. It helps crews get into the building without breaking doors down.More >>
Monroe County 1st District Judge Jarod Calkins, 41, could face 20 years behind bars for four counts of hiring women for prostitution and one count of transporting a person for prostitution.More >>
Monroe County 1st District Judge Jarod Calkins, 41, could face 20 years behind bars for four counts of hiring women for prostitution and one count of transporting a person for prostitution.More >>
The state says emergency relief assistance may be available to low-income residents affected by flooding that began last month in parts of Michigan's Lower Peninsula.More >>
The state says emergency relief assistance may be available to low-income residents affected by flooding that began last month in parts of Michigan's Lower Peninsula.More >>
It's not something you see in a traditional public Michigan school; students building tree forts and playing with hatchets, but that's what the children at Cottage Home Forest are doing.More >>
It's not something you see in a traditional public Michigan school; students building tree forts and playing with hatchets, but that's what the children at Cottage Home Forest are doing.More >>
A professor at The University of Toledo nearly died as a teen in Africa because of a hospital's lack of power, but now her invention could mean that never has to happen again.More >>
A professor at The University of Toledo nearly died as a teen in Africa because of a hospital's lack of power, but now her invention could mean that never has to happen again.More >>