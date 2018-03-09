Trial resumes for man accused of murdering Anthony Wayne grad, O - Toledo News Now, News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Trial resumes for man accused of murdering Anthony Wayne grad, OSU student

COLUMBUS, OH (WTOL) -

The jury broke Friday in the high profile murder trial of an Anthony Wayne grad.

The jury watched chilling video Thursday, of testimonies from Brian Golsby. He's accused of murdering OSU student Reagan Tokes.

In the videos Golsby admits to kidnapping , robbing and raping  Tokes, but denied killing her.

The trial will resume Monday.

