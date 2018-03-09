Weekend: the wind will make the difference

The weekend is here - and the colder weather will continue.

Brighter weather can be expected with some sun both days.

Saturday: mild afternoon thanks to lighter, variable winds.

Sunday: a cold northeast breeze will gust to around 20 mph.

Saturday: winds less than 10 mph will combine with some

sunshine to make a more pleasant, mild afternoon.

Sunday: brighter weather continues, though you should be

prepared for a chilly breeze off the lake and bay with gusts to 20 mph.

7-Day Forecast: the extended forecast is relatively quiet. There is a

chance of snow showers next Tuesday, then a late week warm up.

Robert Shiels WTOL