Weekend: the wind will make the difference

The weekend is here - and the colder weather will continue.
Brighter weather can be expected with some sun both days.
Saturday: mild afternoon thanks to lighter, variable winds.
Sunday: a cold northeast breeze will gust to around 20 mph.
Saturday: winds less than 10 mph will combine with some
sunshine to make a more pleasant, mild afternoon.
Sunday: brighter weather continues, though you should be
prepared for a chilly breeze off the lake and bay with gusts to 20 mph.
7-Day Forecast: the extended forecast is relatively quiet. There is a
chance of snow showers next Tuesday, then a late week warm up.
Robert Shiels WTOL
WTOL
(419) 248-1111EEO Report Closed Captioning
WUPW
(419) 248-1111EEO Report Closed Captioning
730 North Summit Street
Toledo, OH 43604
(419) 248-1111
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.