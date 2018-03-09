It's time to change batteries, check manufacture date on smoke alarms

We remind you every six months, when Daylight Saving Time begins and ends, to change the batteries in your smoke alarms. It's for good reason.

You never want to see the fire department fighting flames at your home, but if fire sparks, it's important to have working smoke alarms.

"We just had a run here within the last month where an occupant fell asleep at their home and lucky enough their home fire alarm notified us of the fire at his house," said Rossford Fire Chief Josh Drouard.

Drouard says when you spring your clocks forward Sunday, you should also change the batteries in your smoke alarm.

But that's not all, you should also check the manufacture date on the back.

Chief Drouard says, your smoke alarm and carbon monoxide detector should be replaced ten years from the date it was made, not the date you bought it.

"The battery and/or filter mechanism in the detector eventually wears out and they won't be as sensitive as they were when you first got them out of the box," said Drouard.

In between the times you change your batteries, Chief Drouard says you also want to test your alarm to make sure it still works.

"Every other month or so to make sure you're getting that positive beep and that nobody's tampered with it, and make sure they're free of dust or cobwebs so that they still activate," said Drouard.

While you're at it, Chief Drouard says it's also a good idea to work out an escape plan with your family.

