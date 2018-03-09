Former teacher pleads guilty to sexual battery charges

A former Riverdale School teacher was sentenced Wednesday to three years in prison on sexual battery charges.

According to the Findlay Courier, 27-year-old Brooke Rosendale of Bloomdale pleaded guilty in January to engaging in sexual contact with a then 13-year-old student.

Rosendale must now register as a Tier 3 sex offender and pay $225 in restitution to the former student's family.

The Courier reports Rosendale was a fifth-grade intervention specialist and a junior high girls volleyball and basketball coach at Riverdale before she resigned in March 2017.

Assistant Hancock County Prosecutor Lora Manon said Rosendale has also voluntarily surrendered her teaching certificate.

