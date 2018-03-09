St. Francis Knights hockey team loses state championship - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

St. Francis Knights hockey team loses state championship

The St Francis Knights hockey team lost the state championship 5-4 in double overtime on Saturday afternoon!

The game was a rematch of last year's state championship game when St. Ignatius beat the Knights.

It was St. Francis' fourth state championship game in a row.

St. Francis beat University School 3-1 in Columbus on Friday to advance to the final. 

