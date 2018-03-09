St. Francis Knights hockey team headed to state championship

The St Francis Knights hockey team is heading to the state championship!

St. Francis beat University School 3-1 in Columbus on Friday.

Both teams were scoreless after one period, with St. Francis looking like the better team at the end of it. St. Francis out-shot U-School 12 to 5, with St. Francis' Ben Mitchell dominating on the ice.

U-School took the first lead in the second period with about 9 minutes left to play after a St. Francis defenseman fell down, leading to a breakaway for U-School.

St. Francis answered in the second with a Ben Mitchell goal on the power play with under 2:30 to go, tying the score 1-1.

St. Francis struck again in the third period with a goal by freshman Brody Pavlika to put the Knights up 2-1 with just over seven minutes to play.

Ben Mitchell scored again in the third to seal the deal, leading the Knights to a 3-1 win.

The Knights will play for the state title Saturday at 2:00 p.m.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2018 WTOL. All rights reserved.