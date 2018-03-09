Walleye playoff tickets on sale now

Get your tickets to cheer on your Walleye as they head into the playoffs!

The Toledo Walleye are on track to have their best season in franchise history.

They're ready for the playoffs and want to make sure you are, too!

Every game matters, so get your tickets now so you don't miss out on all the action and excitement of playoff hockey.

Visit the Toledo Walleye's website to get your tickets today to watch the Walleye battle for the Kelly Cup!

