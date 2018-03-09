OSHP seizes 17 lbs. of cocaine in Wood Co.

Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers seized pounds of drugs from an Arizona woman in Wood County on Tuesday.

Police say troopers pulled over 36-year-old Deluce Casi for a marked lanes violation on Interstate 80 near milepost 70.

Police say a consent to search was requested and granted, revealing fresh tamper marks on the right side rocker panel.

Police say that's where they found nine packages of cocaine equaling to 17 pounds. Police say the cocaine was worth $680,000.

Casi is being held in the Wood County Jail on charges of possession and trafficking in cocaine, both first-degree felonies.

If convicted, she could face up to 20 years in prison.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2018 WTOL. All rights reserved.