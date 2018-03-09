El Tipico celebrates 50 years - Toledo News Now, News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

El Tipico celebrates 50 years

El Tipico (El Tipico Restaurant) El Tipico (El Tipico Restaurant)
TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

El Tipico is celebrating a big milestone Friday.

The popular south Toledo Mexican restaurant is celebrating 50 years in business. 

A representative from the office of the governor presented El Tipico owner Dina Villa with a special proclamation in honor of this big day.

Visit their website for their menu and hours.

Follow WTOL:  

Download our app here

Copyright 2018 WTOL. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly