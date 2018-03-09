Ohio woman sentenced for death of teen dragged by car

CINCINNATI (AP) - An Ohio woman convicted of murder has been sentenced to 18 years to life in prison for striking a teen with a car and dragging her teen 90 feet (27 meters) during a brawl triggered by a social media dispute.

Twenty-year-old Briana Benson apologized before her sentencing Thursday in Cincinnati on murder, felonious assault and aggravated vehicular homicide charges. She said the death of 18-year-old Madelyn Hart last March in downtown Cincinnati was an accident.

A jury convicted Benson last month.

Prosecutors said Benson attacked a friend of Hart's who was feuding with Benson's sister and then punched Hart. Prosecutors said Benson hit Hart with her car and then dragged her after Hart pounded on the window while trying to retrieve her keys.

