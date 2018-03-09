Holland police investigating credit card information theft

Holland police are searching for two individuals who they say are using stolen credit card information.

Police say the two people used the information possibly on a cloned credit card to make purchases at Walmart on January 31.

Anyone with information should call Officer Major at 419-865-7105 ext. 203 or email him at Officer.Major@hollandohio.com.

