Holland police investigating credit card information theft - Toledo News Now, News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Holland police investigating credit card information theft

(Source: Holland PD) (Source: Holland PD)
HOLLAND, OH (WTOL) -

Holland police are searching for two individuals who they say are using stolen credit card information.

Police say the two people used the information possibly on a cloned credit card to make purchases at Walmart on January 31. 

Anyone with information should call Officer Major at 419-865-7105 ext. 203 or email him at Officer.Major@hollandohio.com.

