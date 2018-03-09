Holland police searching for missing teen

Holland police are searching for a 16-year-old who they say has been missing since Tuesday.

Police say Eli Gaich was last seen on March 6 at his home around 9:30 and has not been home since.

Police say Gaich has been spotted around the Holland Area wearing a black hoodie with gray sweatpants.

Gaich is described as a white male standing at five feet six inches and weighing 150 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes.

Anyone who seems him should call 911 or 419-213-4977.

