Cedar Point looking to hiring thousands this season with pay increase

Looking for a summer job filled with thrills? Cedar Point has an offer you might not be able to refuse.

Cedar Point is looking to hire 5,000 employees this spring and summer and is planning to pay more to attract and retain them.

The park will pay $9.25 to $12.50 per hour for jobs including ride operations, food and beverage, accommodations, games, entertainment and maintenance.

Cedar Point's director of communications Tony Clark says the pay rate is five to ten percent higher than in 2017, according to the Cleveland Plain Dealer. Ohio's minimum wage is $8.15 per hour.

Perks of working at Cedar Point include free access to Cedar Point and Cedar Point Shores Waterpark for workers, free tickets for family and friends, discounts on food and merchandise, exclusive ride nights, access to additional Cedar Fair parks across the country and on-site housing for those who qualify, according to the Detroit Free Press.

The park is hosting two job fairs for anyone interested in applying. The first one is March 22 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m, and the second is April 8 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Both job fairs are located at Castaway Bay, 2001 Cleveland Road in Sandusky.

It is recommended that applicants apply online first at Cedar Point's website.

This year marks the amusement park's 149th season. The park opens for the season on May 5.

