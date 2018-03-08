Toledo area water authority proposal shot down by opponents at public meeting

A chance of rain and snow showers will continue into tonight. Temperatures will fall slowly toward an overnight low near 30 degrees.More >>
A chance of rain and snow showers will continue into tonight. Temperatures will fall slowly toward an overnight low near 30 degrees.More >>
The debate, to be held at Bowsher High School, will take place on Wednesday, March 7.More >>
The debate, to be held at Bowsher High School, will take place on Wednesday, March 7.More >>
Governor Kasich is term limited and mentioned that he will discuss the values that have guided his team for the past eight years and can going forward.More >>
Governor Kasich is term limited and mentioned that he will discuss the values that have guided his team for the past eight years and can going forward.More >>
The U.S. Embassy in Turkey will be closed on Monday due to an unspecified security threat.More >>
The U.S. Embassy in Turkey will be closed on Monday due to an unspecified security threat.More >>
The owners of a parcel of less than a half-acre taken by Ohio's turnpike commission for a construction project has won a $1 million judgment from a northeast Ohio jury for land the commission tried to acquire...More >>
The owners of a parcel of less than a half-acre taken by Ohio's turnpike commission for a construction project has won a $1 million judgment from a northeast Ohio jury for land the commission tried to acquire for less...More >>
The gingerbread house at The Ritz-Carlton, Dove Mountain in Arizona is in a category all by itself- life-size.More >>
This was the second time Lucas County Commissioners met to discuss the project with them.More >>
This was the second time Lucas County Commissioners met to discuss the project with them.More >>
The sell job is underway: Convincing Toledoans they should join the proposed Toledo Area Water Authority. It could be an uphill battle.More >>
The sell job is underway: Convincing Toledoans they should join the proposed Toledo Area Water Authority. It could be an uphill battle.More >>
There is at least one advantage that the Knights have over their opponent this weekend and that is senior Tim Organ Jr. who is WTOL 11's Athlete of the week.More >>
There is at least one advantage that the Knights have over their opponent this weekend and that is senior Tim Organ Jr. who is WTOL 11's Athlete of the week.More >>
A chance of rain and snow showers will continue into tonight. Temperatures will fall slowly toward an overnight low near 30 degrees.More >>
A chance of rain and snow showers will continue into tonight. Temperatures will fall slowly toward an overnight low near 30 degrees.More >>
The university said these charges came from the irregularities BGSU discovered in how Houtz processed records. She's accused of stealing financial aid money.More >>
The university said these charges came from the irregularities BGSU discovered in how Houtz processed records. She's accused of stealing financial aid money.More >>