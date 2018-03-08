Athlete of the week: Tim Organ Jr.

The St. Francis de Sales hockey team is headed to the State Semis Friday morning in Columbus.

Right now the Knights are number two in Ohio and they'll face University School at 10 a.m.

There is at least one advantage that the Knights have over their opponent this weekend and that is senior Tim Organ Jr. who is WTOL 11's Athlete of the week.

This isn't the first time St. Francis made it far in the state tournament. In fact, in the years 2011 and 2015, the Knights went all the way. And now, it's Organ's turn.

Organ's high school hockey career has been a terrific one so far and is looking to end on a high note this weekend. He was first team all-state and Ohio defenseman of the year.

"You know I got to stay humble through it all. You know this team plays well in front of me. So you know I got to give credit to them. But you know with that honor it's really great," said Organ.

"His grades are outstanding. His work ethic outstanding. You know he's always on himself to do better, to work harder. So it reflects that 'Hey if a senior is doing it, a freshman will then carry it on," said St. Francis Hockey Coach, Chris Varga.

WTOL 11 is wishing Organ and the rest of the Knights good luck at the state tournament.

